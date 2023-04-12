Close
NMU Pro VC Dr Mehnaz Khakwani Assumes Charge

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NMU Pro VC Dr Mehnaz Khakwani assumes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr Mehnaz Khakwani took over as Pro VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Wednesday after her elevation from Head of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department.

She has the honour to be the youngest professor of Punjab and the youngest Pro VC too. Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter president, Dr Masod ur Rauf Hiraj and other office bearers felicitated her on her new assignment.

A number of her colleagues including Dr Nabeela Ata Ullah, Dr Sajjad Masood, Dr Hajra Masood, Dr Saima Ashraf and others congratulated her.  It merits mentioning here that Dr Khakwani got her education from Saint Mary's Convent school, Hyderabad and topped in FSc with pre-medical combination from board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Hyderabad where his father was posted as an officer in Sui gas.

The newly appointed Pro VC studied Bachelor of Medicines and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Nishtar Medical College (NMC) and clinched first position in 1996-7. After MBBS, she joined the Pakistan Army as a captain and left her job as a major to join Nishtar Medical College as an assistant professor in 2006.

In FCPS, she also secured a gold medal named Rashid Latif Gold Medal.

