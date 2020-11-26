UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMU Research Journal On The Cards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

NMU research journal on the cards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Research Journal of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) will be published soon, announced Dr Mehnaz Khakwani.

Chairing the Ethical Review Committee of NMU) met here on Thursday, she informed that journal was on the cards and would soon be published.

The committee which met on the directions of NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood deliberated in depth about different ongoing research projects.

It approved most of the projects after reviewing them, says a release issued here.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

37 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

37 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

41 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

41 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

55 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.