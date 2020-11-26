NMU research journal on the cards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Research Journal of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) will be published soon, announced Dr Mehnaz Khakwani.

Chairing the Ethical Review Committee of NMU) met here on Thursday, she informed that journal was on the cards and would soon be published.

The committee which met on the directions of NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood deliberated in depth about different ongoing research projects.

It approved most of the projects after reviewing them, says a release issued here.