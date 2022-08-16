UrduPoint.com

NMU Sets Up Helpline, Relief Camp For Bus Accident Tragedy

Published August 16, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) administration has established helpline and relief camp at Anatomy department in wake of fatal bus-oil tanker accident near Jalalpur Pirwala in early hours of Tuesday.

A spokesperson for NMU, Dr Sajjad Masood, said that heirs and relatives of the dead and injured had been asked to contact DMS Dr Babar at 0301-7645238 or DMS Accident & Emergency Department at 0301-5040213 for information and guidance.

He informed that NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad visited Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre today wherein four burnt passengers of the accident were under treatment and advised the administration to extend best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Dr Bilal Saeed, an Associate Professor at Burn Centre told APP that four passengers of ill-fated Karachi bound bus were brought to the health facility and two of them were in serious condition.

He said a male and a female patient were burnt 70 and 60 per cent while two others had 30 and 20 burns.

Another two injured passengers were admitted at A&E Department of Nishtar Hospital with poly trauma issue, he explained.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal visited Nishtar Hospital and burn centre to inquire about health of the wounded.

He directed the hospital administration to extend all required cure facilities.

Earlier, ED Burn Centre, Dr Anwar Chaudhary and Acting MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Amjad Chandio briefed the secretary about the incident and health of the patients.

At least 20 passengers were killed and six other sustained injuries in the accident.

