NMU Students Demand Public Hanging Of Accused Of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

NMU students demand public hanging of accused of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Scores of students of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) protested against physical assault of a woman on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and demanded public hanging of accused.

The protestors said that the incident was an eye opener regarding deteriorating situation of moral values and law and order in the country.

They informed that no one was safe including women and kids from harassment adding that incidents of molestation are being reported on daily basis which is much alarming.

The protesters were carrying placards inscribed with condemnation slogans against the heart rendering incident.

They said that they demanded public hanging just because no one care dare to commit such a heinous crime in future.

The students also demanded suspension of CCPO, Lahore Omer Sheikh on his irresponsible statement over the incident.

