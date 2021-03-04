UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMU To Conduct First Ever Post Registered Nursing Exam

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

NMU to conduct first ever Post Registered Nursing exam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) will conduct first ever Post Registered Nursing (RN) examination from March 8.

Earlier, University of Health Sciences (UHS) used to give this exams for nurses.

A meeting to review the arrangements for the exams was held under the chairmanship of NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood.

Examination branch staff of the varsity attended the meeting.

The VC directed the examination wing to conduct the exams in a transparent and organized manners.

He congratulated the officials for first ever exams of Post RN after elevation of Nishtar Medical College as university, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

It merits mentioning here that RN is of two years courses for Staff Nurses being taught at Nishtar Nursing College.

Related Topics

March Post From

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

27 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

36 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

49 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

51 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.