NMU to conduct first ever Post Registered Nursing exam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) will conduct first ever Post Registered Nursing (RN) examination from March 8.

Earlier, University of Health Sciences (UHS) used to give this exams for nurses.

A meeting to review the arrangements for the exams was held under the chairmanship of NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood.

Examination branch staff of the varsity attended the meeting.

The VC directed the examination wing to conduct the exams in a transparent and organized manners.

He congratulated the officials for first ever exams of Post RN after elevation of Nishtar Medical College as university, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

It merits mentioning here that RN is of two years courses for Staff Nurses being taught at Nishtar Nursing College.