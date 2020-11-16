UrduPoint.com
NMU To Recruit Doctors Temporarily To Tackle Growing Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

NMU to recruit doctors temporarily to tackle growing coronavirus cases

The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) decided to recruit more doctors temporarily in wake of growing cases of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) decided to recruit more doctors temporarily in wake of growing cases of COVID-19.

The doctors will be inducted for a period of three months which could be extended if the COVID-19 cases rises.

The aspirants who have completed one year house job can visit NMU on every Monday from Nov 23 for interviews from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. along with original testimonials, two passport size photographs and CV etc.

The doctors will be paid Rs 126,777 for three months salary, said a press release issued here on Monday.

