NMU VC Calls On BZU VC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

NMU VC calls on BZU VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Acting VC ,Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC,Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi at latter's office here on Friday.

Both sides exchanged views on further boosting of relations between the varsities.

Dr Mansoor said that BZU was honored to have affiliated with Nishtar Medical College (NMC) which was later elevated as university.

He condoled over demise of NMU former VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha and NMC ex principal Dr Mushtaq Ahmad with Dr Ijaz.

He eulogized the services of Dr Pasha and expressed the hope that in Dr Ijaz tenure the ties would be more strengthened.

NMU Acting VC lauded Dr Kundi services as former ED HEC and VC Gomal University hoping BZU excel with his expertise and wealth of experience.

Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair was present during the meeting.

