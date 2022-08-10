NMU VC calls on Secretary Health South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, called on Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, and briefed him about ongoing projects of the varsity.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and professionalism.

The VC briefed the secretary about ongoing projects of NMU.

He congratulated him on his appointment as secretary health.

Later, he visited Nishtar-II site and spoke to labourers and supervisory staff about the pace of work, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.