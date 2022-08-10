UrduPoint.com

NMU VC Calls On Secretary Health South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

NMU VC calls on Secretary Health South Punjab

Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, called on Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, and briefed him about ongoing projects of the varsity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, called on Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, and briefed him about ongoing projects of the varsity.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and professionalism.

The VC briefed the secretary about ongoing projects of NMU.

He congratulated him on his appointment as secretary health.

Later, he visited Nishtar-II site and spoke to labourers and supervisory staff about the pace of work, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Punjab SITE Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage syst ..

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

43 seconds ago
 Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on A ..

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

44 seconds ago
 'My Karachi Games' to being from next week to prom ..

'My Karachi Games' to being from next week to promote sports in Karachi: Adminis ..

45 seconds ago
 137 feeders closed in HESCO region due to rains: S ..

137 feeders closed in HESCO region due to rains: Spokesman

48 seconds ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

49 minutes ago
 Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: A ..

Jashan Azadi Swimming Championship on August 14: Asif Orakzai

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.