NMU VC deputes Dr Azam Khan Dean of Medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed appointed Dr Azam Khan as Dean of Medicines here on Tuesday.

Presently, Dr Khan is working in paediatrics Deptt of the varsity.

The appointment has been made in anticipation of approval from the syndicate, the high governing body of a varsity.

A notification in this effect has been issued the day.