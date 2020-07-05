NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha shifted to ventilator

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University(NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, was shifted to ventilator after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night in a private hospital.

A well placed source of NMU told APP on Sunday that Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha developed COVID-19 over three weeks ago and was hospitalized when he started feeling difficulty in breathing.

On Friday, his nose began bleeding, he said adding that doctors treating him decided to put him on vent after worsening of his condition on Saturday night.

The condition of Vice Chancellor is "not good" the source said and added that he fell prey to the virus some three weeks ago, he had isolated himself at home.

When his condition started worsening, his family shifted him to a hospital, the source informed.

Another source said that lungs of Dr Pasha had affected due to Cornovirus adding that his condition is not stable.

Four days back, Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Principal, Dr Javid Iqbal, who is fast friend of Dr Pasha, insisted over telephone to visit him, but he forbade him saying that he had not tested negative so far, the source disclosed.

He appealed people to pray that Allah Almighty bless Dr Pasha with health.