NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha tests positive for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University(NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday.

A source at NMU told APP on Sunday that Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha was running with temperature and feeling severe body pain when he woke up on Friday.

He was feeling it difficult to get up on Friday morning due to severe body pain, the source informed.

When his condition did not improve even after taking medicine, he decided to get himself tested for coronovirus, the source informed adding that his test was positive today.

The VC has isolated himself at his home after the test, the source said and added that he was improving now.

Dr Pasha appealed people to pray for his speedy recovery.