NMU VC launches plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad launched plantation drive by planting a sapling in varsity's premises in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

A good number of students specially position holders actively pariticipated in the drive by planting saplings at various spot on Tuesday.

NMC principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan, Deans Basic Sciences, DSA Dr Shahid Rao, In charge Horticulture, Dr Naheed Chaudhary, and senior faculty members were accompanying the VC.

Speaking on occasion, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad said that Clean and Green Pakistan was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated that plantation would not only beneficial for the generations to come, but also it would minimize the effects of environmental changes in the country.

He termed students participation in plantation drive a good omen.