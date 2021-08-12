NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

Nishtar Medical University newly deputed VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad on Thursday held a meeting with administrative heads to review free medicine provision to patients

He directed to follow SOPs for coronavirus strictly besides improvement in provision of free of charge medicines.

The VC ordered to improve cleanliness in Nishtar hospital adding that punctuality must be followed by all.

MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari, AMS admin, Dr Ali Raza, AMS pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir, Director Emergency, Dr Amjad Chandio and others attended the meeting.