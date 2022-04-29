UrduPoint.com

NMU VC Opens Planatation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 09:53 PM

NMU VC opens planatation drive

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here on Friday.

Secretary HUD, Javid Akhter Mahmood, was also present.

The VC planted the sapling in hostel adjacent to varsity while Dr Masood Hiraj and other faculty members also planted sapling around the hostel ground under the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rana Altaf said that plantation was imperative for making the environment clean and green.

He stressed the need of participating in drive positively to make it a success.

Dua was also offered for progress and prosperity of the varsity.

Related Topics

Progress

Recent Stories

Incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi is tragic one: Saad Raf ..

Incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi is tragic one: Saad Rafique

42 seconds ago
 Jumma-tul- Wida, Al-Qudus Day observed in city

Jumma-tul- Wida, Al-Qudus Day observed in city

44 seconds ago
 Tenancy act violator held during search operation

Tenancy act violator held during search operation

45 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing

Profiteers fined for overpricing

46 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

48 seconds ago
 Court reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's plea

Court reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's plea

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.