NMU VC opens planatation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here on Friday.

Secretary HUD, Javid Akhter Mahmood, was also present.

The VC planted the sapling in hostel adjacent to varsity while Dr Masood Hiraj and other faculty members also planted sapling around the hostel ground under the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rana Altaf said that plantation was imperative for making the environment clean and green.

He stressed the need of participating in drive positively to make it a success.

Dua was also offered for progress and prosperity of the varsity.