NMU VC pays visits to Nishtar-II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Mehnaz Khawani, visited Nishtar Hospital-II to assess the available medical facilities for patients here on Wednesday.

During the visit, she checked the medical staff attendance, provision of medicines, testing facilities for diagnosis, cleanliness, and ongoing construction work in various departments.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mudabbir Rehan, AMA, Dr Arif Zulqarnain, and other administrative officers briefed the VC on various matters related to hospital.

She also interacted with patients, their attendants, and duty medical staff to discuss their well being the problems faced by them.

Professor Dr Mahnaz Khawani directed to appointment more medical staff in the hospital to ensure the uninterrupted provision of free medicines and lab tests to patients in every possible way. Dr Kamran Siddiqi and Dr Asghar Javaid were also accompanying the VC.

