NMU VC Pays Visits To Nishtar-II
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Mehnaz Khawani, visited Nishtar Hospital-II to assess the available medical facilities for patients here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Mehnaz Khawani, visited Nishtar Hospital-II to assess the available medical facilities for patients here on Wednesday.
During the visit, she checked the medical staff attendance, provision of medicines, testing facilities for diagnosis, cleanliness, and ongoing construction work in various departments.
Medical Superintendent Dr Mudabbir Rehan, AMA, Dr Arif Zulqarnain, and other administrative officers briefed the VC on various matters related to hospital.
She also interacted with patients, their attendants, and duty medical staff to discuss their well being the problems faced by them.
Professor Dr Mahnaz Khawani directed to appointment more medical staff in the hospital to ensure the uninterrupted provision of free medicines and lab tests to patients in every possible way. Dr Kamran Siddiqi and Dr Asghar Javaid were also accompanying the VC.
APP/mjk
1900 hrs
Recent Stories
Arrangements finalized for PML-N power show on Feb 02: Rana Sanaullah
Arrest warrants issued against 13 PTI activists in 9th May riots case
Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day with zest
IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea to dismiss marriage case
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrangements finalized for PML-N power show on Feb 02: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Arrest warrants issued against 13 PTI activists in 9th May riots case5 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea to dismiss marriage case5 minutes ago
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day21 minutes ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses21 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right21 minutes ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police31 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202431 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police29 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC29 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates29 minutes ago