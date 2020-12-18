UrduPoint.com
NMU VC Reviews Renovation Of A,E Ward

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

NMU VC reviews renovation of A,E ward

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood, along with experts of Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) reviewers ongoing renovation of OPD of Accident &Emergency (A&E) ward here on Friday.

He sought expert opinion from IDAP officials about the project after reviewing it.

He issued directions to the hospital administration in this connection.

Nishtar Hospital MS,Dr Shahid Bokhari, AMS Admin Dr Ali Raza and other were accompanying The acting VC, says a release issued here.

