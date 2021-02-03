NMU VC stresses need to work on prevention for avoiding cancer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University Acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood, stressed the need of working on prevention of cancer by healthy lifestyle and balanced diet and tests for general health profile annually because it is better than cure.

Taking to APP here on Wednesday in connection with World Cancer Day which falls on February 4, Dr Ijaz Masood informed that communication gap between patients and their family about any disease is one of the main causes of growing cases which is deploring.

Usage of fruits, vegetables and sitting in the sun are some of the ways for staying healthy, he said adding that early diagnoses of cancer by regular tests might help in curing a disease.

Dr Ijaz, who is also NMU head of Radiotherapy and Oncology Dept said that women should conduct self examination to prevent breast cancer regretting that most of the women do not know in which age they should check themselves.

Wearing loose garments to relax oneself is also a good technique to avoid disease, the VC said and added that sitting in the sun daily is good source of getting Vitamin-D and milk is best for calcium.

About growing cases of lung cancer, he informed that Hepatitis-C was leading to the cancer while in mid 1990s the only one or two patients used to report in Nishtar hospital Dr Ijaz remarked that unnecessary use of fertilizers to vegetables and other crops for quick growth was one of the main causes of cancer, adding that Blood, Breast, Lungs and other types of cancer were on the rise in South Punjab.

Tobacco, snuff,'gutka, paan' and polluted environment were main causes of cancer, he concluded .