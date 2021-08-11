UrduPoint.com

NMU VC Visits A&E Ward

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad Wednesday paid visit to Accident & Emergency Ward of Nishtar Hospital and reviewed the faculties being extended to patients.

He went to different sections of A&E ward and inquired after the health of the patients. He asked the attendants about the facilities and problems being faced by them.

The VC ordered the doctors, nurses and paramedics to leave no stone unturned to extend best health facilities to patients.

Dr Ahmad directed sanitary staff to improve the standard of cleanliness in A&E ward.

