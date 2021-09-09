NMU VC visits IT Deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad Thursday paid a visit to Information Technology Department here.

Known Eye Surgeon Dr Afzal Bodla, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Asghar Javid and Dr Asif Gill accompanied by VC.

On the occasion, he said that we could achieve several milestones in education and research with help of modern technology.

He stated that the IT department should be upgraded keeping in view international standards.

The VC informed that Nishtar Alumnae Association of North America (NANA) had offered to extend cooperation in this connection.