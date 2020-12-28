UrduPoint.com
NMU VC Writes To PMC For New Courses Approval

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:23 PM

NMU VC writes to PMC for new courses approval

Nishtar Medical University acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood wrote a letter to register Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for MD and MS courses approval

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood wrote a letter to register Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for MD and MS courses approval.

He requested PMC sanctioning for offering doctors courses of MS and MD in different subjects in NMC.

He cited in his letter that dissolved PMDC had approved the courses for the varsity.

After formation of PMC, permission is again sought, the VC maintained, said a news release issued here on Monday evening.

It merits mentioning here that an MD MS programme is a dual degree graduate school programme awarding both a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and a Master of Science (MS) degrees.

More Stories From Pakistan

