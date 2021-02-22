UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NMU Welcomes New MBBS Students

Mon 22nd February 2021

NMU welcomes new MBBS students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :New students of 2020-21 session of Medical Bachelor, Bachelor Surgery (MBBS) at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) were welcomed in a ceremony organized here on Monday.

Among others members of Academic Council Head of Gynaecology Dept, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr Khalid Qureshi attended the ceremony.

Addressing the students, NMU acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood welcomed them saying that it the day when they should pledge to serve humanity.

He stated that it was their priority to make them best doctors and human beings besides supervising them.

The varsity is working on research journal in addition to establishment of research cell for students so that they could bring good name to their institution, city and country.

More Stories From Pakistan

