NMU welcomes new MBBS students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) hosted a reception in honour of new MBBS students who got admission and joined it at Hayat Zafar Auditorium on Monday.

NMU VC welcomed the students and congratulated their parents and termed it a gala day for them.

He visited different sets up for guidance of new students.

Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Khalid Hussain, Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dr Shafiq Ullah Chaudhary and others were accompanying him.

He ensured complete support to the students on behalf of NMU, says a news release issued here.