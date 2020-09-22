NMWC approves development schemes, welfare fund for year 2020-21

Non-Muslims Welfare Committee (NMWC) has approved development schemes and welfare fund for year 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Non-Muslims Welfare Committee (NMWC) has approved development schemes and welfare fund for year 2020-21.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of the NMWC of the Minority Affairs Department held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal here on Tuesday.

Committee members MPA Rana Hameer Singh, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, Anthony Naveed, Senator Giyan Chand, Senator Krishna Kumari, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Punjo Mal Bheel, Parsi community leader Tushna Patel, Mano Mal, Hira Lal Menghwar, Director Minorities Affairs Sikandar Ali Kushk, Executive Engineer Sushil Kumar and others attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the release of funds for development schemes and welfare of minority community.

Giving a detailed briefing to the meeting, Secretary Minority Affairs Saeed Awan said that funds have been allocated for development schemes and welfare fund on the last year formula.

After the meeting, Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal also cut the 32nd birthday cake of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.