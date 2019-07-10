UrduPoint.com
No access to Golain GLOF site due to heavy flooding

The recent glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF) phenomenon occurred in Roghali, Golain valley of Chitral has no access of the community and authorities due to heavy flooding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The recent glacial lake outburst flooding (GLOF) phenomenon occurred in Roghali, Golain valley of Chitral has no access of the community and authorities due to heavy flooding.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official said that the first update was given by the local community which noticed the glacial flooding through binoculars as the main site was not possible to approach.

It took two weeks for the formation of glacial lake at the top of the glacier which consequently got drained due to rise in temperature, he added.

"The satellite images have confirmed the happening. The challenge for PMD has been to get real time data which is not possible once heavy flooding starts. The local community is also not able to reach the site whereas satellite images have been managed from European Space Agency which clarified the situation," he told this scribe.

To a question, he said there was coordination of PMD with Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) which was offering a single image per view from Rs 63,000 to millions. However, the images provided by the European Space Agency were free of cost high resolution images which helped a lot in ascertaining the facts, he added.

According to PMD details, a GLOF event was reported in Roghali, Golain valley, Chitral in the afternoon of 07th July 2019.

The englacial lake started to develop in the third June 2019 in the glacier of Nullah just before the jungle in Rogali valley at an elevation of 4500 meters above sea level.

"The event was triggered due to the lake which was formed two weeks ago as shown in the satellite images. Initially the lake seems to be englacial lake which was not clearly visible. The size of the lake increases abruptly, covering an area of about 0.043 square kilometer, as per satellite image acquired on 3rd July 2019. This lake ultimately results in an outburst that created a GLOF event on evening of 7th July 2019, damaging road from multiple locations. The drainage from the lake and glacier is expected to remain erratic in coming few days. Moreover the debris flow and pieces of glaciated ice are likely to accompany the drainage water which may exaggerate the damage along the river flood path," it added.

The temperatures in Chitral valley were persistently high and would remain high in coming week. These high temperatures might enhance melt rate of glaciers triggering the probability of high flows in the rivers. Therefore, the communities in glaciated regions were advised to remain highly alert due to uneven flow in the valleys and stay away from the river paths, the official added.

