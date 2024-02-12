Open Menu

No Accused Can Be Arrested From Courts' Premises: IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

No accused can be arrested from courts' premises: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday said that no accused could be arrested from the premises of high court and lower courts, and barred the authorities from this act.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case pertaining to the arrest of a woman by the capital’s police from the court’s premises. SSP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi appeared before the court.

The court asked the police official to prepare an SOP after a meeting with the Inspector General of Police regarding the arrests of accused.

It said that no accused could be arrested from the premises of the high court, session courts or civil courts.

The SSP tendered the apology to the court and said that the sb-inspector (ASI) involved in the arrest of a woman,had already been suspended.

The court instructed the police official to inform it after preparing an SOP. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for two days.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Women Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

16 minutes ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

1 hour ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

1 hour ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

3 hours ago
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan