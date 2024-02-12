No accused can be arrested from courts' premises: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday said that no accused could be arrested from the premises of high court and lower courts, and barred the authorities from this act.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case pertaining to the arrest of a woman by the capital’s police from the court’s premises. SSP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi appeared before the court.

The court asked the police official to prepare an SOP after a meeting with the Inspector General of Police regarding the arrests of accused.

It said that no accused could be arrested from the premises of the high court, session courts or civil courts.

The SSP tendered the apology to the court and said that the sb-inspector (ASI) involved in the arrest of a woman,had already been suspended.

The court instructed the police official to inform it after preparing an SOP. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for two days.