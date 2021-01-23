HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Secretary for Commerce and Industries Muhammad Riazuddin Qureshi has said that no task of development as well as achieved employment can be achieved in the country without resolving the issues of industrialists and maintained that all out efforts will be made to boost the industrial sector of the province.

Addressing the office bearers and members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday, he emphasized the need of launching industrial projects under public-private partnership in order to boost the industrial sector with rapid pace.

Due to paucity of funds with the government, such projects will be helpful in establishing more industrial units and opening doors of employment in the province, he added.

The provincial secretary was of the view that persons associated with real estate have also been involved in dealing the industrial plots in the province, however, the provincial government was making efforts to ensure the provision of plots to industrialists.

An effective strategy is being prepared in this regard, he informed.

About the issues being faced by the industrialists of Hyderabad SITE, the Secretary assured that he along with HCSTSI office bearers and industrialists of the area would visit the SITE and prepare a comprehensive plan for addressing the issues.

The President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome address highlighted the issues being faced by the industrialists which included not granting possession to 34 allottees in SITE Extension, encroachments, improper sewerage system, damaged roads and drain lines in SITE Hyderabad.

The Ex-President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana, President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani and Abdul Rehman Rajput also spoke on the occasion and briefed the Sindh Secretary for Commerce and Industry about the grievances being experienced by the industrialists of Hyderabad.