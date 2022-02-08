No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistani nation was very resilient and strong and no act of terror can deter them from moving forward

NAUSHKI, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistani nation was very resilient and strong and no act of terror can deter them from moving forward.

Addressing officers and jawans of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers, the prime minister vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying in vain to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan.

Imran Khan accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry and Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressed the gathering.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior commanders were also present.

His visit comes days after the armed forces thwarted two attempts by terrorist outfits at Naushki, Panjgur and Kech.

According to ISPR, 20 terrorists were killed in the operation at Naushki and Panjgur.

Imran Khan said no other army had faced unprecedented challenges due to acts of terrorism, in the wake of war in Afghanistan.

He said the Pakistan army excelled in its professionalism and helped in ridding Pakistan of terrorism.

The prime minister said, he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and wanted to stand along with his troops who were waging a jihad against the terrorists.

"Not only me, but the whole nation stands with our jawans." The prime minister said that he especially came to Naushki to express solidarity on behalf of the countrymen with the armed forces of the country.

He observed that in the war against terrorism, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had fought so bravely that had never happened across the world.

With their bravery and sacrifices, they secured the country from terrorists, he added.

He said all those who sacrificed their lives have a special place in the heaven and pointed out that the martyrs have the second-highest place, after the Prophets.

He said it was an honour for the Muslims when they lay down their lives for their country.

The prime minister announced a raise of 15% for the officers and men of the FC and Rangers.

The prime minister said the entire nation had firm belief in the capability of their forces to thwart any threat of terrorism.

"The entire nation has the confidence that terrorists cannot cause any harm to the country," he maintained.

The country's forces had restored peace in the country after waging a war on terror.

The prime minister said the present government was spending hugely on the uplift of Balochistan province with a number of mega development projects which had never been undertaken by any democratic government in the past.

Mentioning construction of Chaman-Quetta and Karachi Highway, as the 'biggest project' to transform the lives of the people and conditions of the province, the prime minister said, the government had already allocated funds for the project.

He resolved that more funds would be allocated for the development of the province in future as the government was fully focused on alleviation of backwardness of certain areas including former tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister said the government was determined to bring an extensive development in the province, in the coming days, that no outside power would succeed in misguiding the people to destabilize the country.

The next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would hugely benefit the people of Balochistan as it would bring industrialization, materialize establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) and transfer of technology in the agriculture sector to help boost country's productivity.

He said China had been assisting Pakistan in increasing its agri-yields and expressed the confidence that soon, Pakistan would become an agriculture crops exporting country.

Referring to the global price hike, the prime minister said it had affected all the countries of the world, even the strong economies like the US and UK, had been experiencing the highest inflation after 40 years.

The prime minister said that the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the salaried class due to the price hike, therefore, the government was fully focused on the steps to bring ease in their lives.

The petroleum prices had increased worldwide which also impacted the prices of related things, he opined.

The prime minister, however, expressed that as the government's revenues were supplemented, they would increase salaries of the employees.

About top 100 corporations of the country had fetched about Rs950 billion profits last year and he had appealed to them to increase salaries of their employees, he added.

The ISPR in a press release said during the visit, a detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on security situation in the area.

In his interaction with troops, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifices for Pakistan.

"The prime minister lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorists' attacks were repulsed.

The prime minister reiterated national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan," the press release added.

"Through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between Federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realise true potential of Balochistan," the ISPR press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Later, the prime minister interacted with the tribal elders of the area and acknowledged their unwavering support in the fight against terrorism and facilitating government initiatives being taken to bring prosperity and development to Balochistan.

He assured jirga members of continued sincere support for timely completion of the development projects in the province.

The prime minister also stressed that development of Balochistan was priority and critical for future of Pakistan.