No Action Against AED Poly Clinic For His Alleged Harassment Of Female Staff

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

Over 30 female paramedical staff at Poly Clinic Hospital on Friday alleged that Assistance Executive Director Dr Farooq Akhtar was allegedly harassing them through security officers for taking their application to Prime Minister Imran Khan against him back, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) Over 30 female paramedical staff at Poly Clinic Hospital on Friday alleged that Assistance Executive Director Dr Farooq Akhtar was allegedly harassing them through security officers for taking their application to Prime Minister Imran Khan against him back, sources said on Friday.According to details, the female paramedical staff of the hospital had written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which they alleged that Dr Farooq Akhtar was using abusive language against them for no reasons.

The application is signed by over 30 female staffer of the hospital.It is pertinent to mention here that no action has been taken on the part of Executive Director of the hospital in this regard.

The sources at the hospital informed to this correspondent that Dr Farooq through security officer Abdul Waheed attempted to put pressure on the applicants yesterday and also harassed them for serious consequences if they don't take their application back.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Farooq had been sent on deputation illegally.

He has committed various violations in the past which demand departmental actions against him. As he deputed at Pims, he left the country and stayed in abroad for many years. During his absence, the hospital management sacked him from job and later ordered him to return the salaries he has been drawn during his absence from duty.On his return, he rejoined his deputy using influence in Pims and later joined Poly Clinic on deputation by using same influence.

More Stories From Pakistan

