No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that no action would be taken against Azam Khan Swati without solid evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said that no action would be taken against Azam Khan Swati without solid evidence.

"We will not follow the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who had registered false cases against the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in the past, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The coalition government would adopt a legal way to review objectionable activity being committed by PTI leaders, he said, adding the cases would be filed against the PTI leaders after conclusive evidence.

Commenting on breakdown from the grid station, he said electricity had been restored in most parts. He, however, said that the technical team was engaged to remove the fault.

He assured there would be no issue in the next morning regarding the smooth flow of power supply in some areas.

