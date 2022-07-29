UrduPoint.com

No Ad For ML-1 Project Employment, Railways Clarifies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM

No ad for ML-1 project employment, Railways clarifies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has clarified that no contract for upgradation of ML-1 project was issued so any advertisement in this regard was fake.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, a firm naming BHWES had uploaded an advertisement to the social media sites for employment of several workers for upgradation of ML-1 and Havelian Dryport.

The said firm had also uploaded a voice message in this regard.

The spokesperson cleared the PR had not yet published any advertisement for the upgradation of ML-1 project or establishment of any dry port near Havelian as this project had not yet been initiated.

He said that the advertisement was baseless as the CPEC authority or the railways did not publish any advertisement without the permission of the team leader.

