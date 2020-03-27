UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Additional Burden On Gas Consumers: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:47 PM

No additional burden on gas consumers: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday ruled out any increase in the gas tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday ruled out any increase in the gas tariff.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had a clear stance that no additional burden would be shifted to the gas consumers, rather steps would be taken to facilitate them under the recently announced economic relief package.

Dr Firdous, in video message, said the prime minister while chairing a high level meeting on the energy sector, directed Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan not to put the burden of gas prices on the consumers and defer any such increase in the tariff.

She said the meeting decided to introduce institutional reforms in the gas sector and take various steps to resolve the problems of gas consumers.

The Energy Committee was directed to present the reforms agenda in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

The prime minister issued directives for ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to the consumers, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was decided that the gas supply to industrial and commercial sector would be provided from other sources, including LNG (liquefied natural gas) and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

She said the gas companies were asked to set up consumer facilitation centres as early as possible. The heads of gas companies were also directed to cut the cost and take concrete measures to eliminate gas theft and reduce line losses, she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan LPG Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Portugal's Health Ministry Confirms 700 New COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

No Talks Between Riyadh, Moscow on Rebalancing Glo ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Steps Towards Basic Research Breakthroughs ..

2 hours ago

Police present bouquets to doctors, paramedical st ..

3 minutes ago

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coron ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 20,000 fine imposed on profiteers

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.