No additional staff, protocol in CM Office: Spokesman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that news aired on a private news channel regarding additional staff and protocol in CM Office was fabricated and contrary to facts.

In the news being telecast regarding approval of vacancies for Chief Minister Office was described in an ambiguous manner.

The spokesman said that there could be no comparison between the luxurious style of governance of past governments with the simplicity being adopted by the present government.

The number of officers during 2016-17 in CM Office was 186 while staff consisted of 441 persons.

In 2017-18 the total number of officers in CM Office was 200 while the strength of staff was 441.

According to the spokesman, the number of officers during the year 2018-19 in CM Office was 148 and the staff strength was reduced to 405. During the year 2019-20 the total number of officers in CM Office was 145 and staff strength was 403.

The spokesman further stated that during previous tenures official expenditures were being incurred on eight different places of Chief Minister's Camp Offices while significant decrease had been made in the expenditures of Chief Minister Office during the tenure of Sardar Usman Buzdar.