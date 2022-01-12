UrduPoint.com

No Additional Taxes Levied On Common Masses During Last 3 Years: Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 12:14 PM

No additional taxes levied on common masses during last 3 years: Kanwal Shauzab

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that PTI during its 3 years' tenure, had not imposed any additional taxes on common man and all economic indicators show positive trajectory due to the prudent polices of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Wednesday said that PTI during its 3 years' tenure, had not imposed any additional taxes on common man and all economic indicators show positive trajectory due to the prudent polices of the present government.

Talking to a private news channel, she criticized that dark chapter of bad governance, corruption and politics of revenge had ended, adding, PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking more concrete steps to improve the country's economy.

She said the government under Ehsaas program, provided relief to poor segments of the society, adding that no additional taxes were levied which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

Kanwal said the government has spent resources on the welfare of common people and today, the economy stands at the record growth level.

She also strongly criticized the PML-N for damaging the country's economy in its tenure, adding, Sharif family promoted their businesses rather than serving the interests of masses and appointed their favorites in all public departments.

She alleged that PML-N government in Punjab had broke all records of corruption and plundering of public money in development projects.

She claimed that nobody could raise a finger on the character and transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI-led government has been supporting textile as well as agriculture sector, which create jobs and increase exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Man Money Textile Family All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

A Meeting Of The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of T ..

A Meeting Of The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of The Organization Of Turkic Stat ..

9 minutes ago
 S.Korea adds 369,000 jobs in 2021

S.Korea adds 369,000 jobs in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Five die, two injured in roof collapsed incident: ..

Five die, two injured in roof collapsed incident: Police

2 minutes ago
 Muguruza 'manages anxiety' to make winning start t ..

Muguruza 'manages anxiety' to make winning start to season

2 minutes ago
 Police exonerates Test cricketer Yasir Shah of rap ..

Police exonerates Test cricketer Yasir Shah of rape charges

17 minutes ago
 Czech Foreign Minister Suspends Issuance of Licens ..

Czech Foreign Minister Suspends Issuance of Licenses for Supply of Weapons to Ka ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.