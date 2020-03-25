No adverse order may be passed by courts due to non-appearance of any party: Ministry of Law and Justice

The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoLaw) has issued a notification stating that no adverse orders may b passed due to non-appearance of any party at customs appellate tribunal and appellate tribunal inland revenue with immediate affects and till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (MoLaw) has issued a notification stating that no adverse orders may b passed due to non-appearance of any party at customs appellate tribunal and appellate tribunal inland revenue with immediate affects and till further orders.

The notification stated that such order was being issued in view of the presistent requests by lawyers, chartered accountants and consultants due to prevailing situation of epidemic Covid-19 in the country.