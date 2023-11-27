No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next elections, violation to cause forces expulsion: Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Interior on Monday cautioned the illegal and legal Afghan migrants to avoid supporting or providing funding to any candidate for political and electoral activities in Pakistan whereas violations would lead to deportation despite the latter's legal status.

According to the Ministry of Interior statement, Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan were cautioned that it was illegal to support or provide funding to any candidate for political and electoral activities in Pakistan.

"Any Afghan citizen involved in such activities will be deported regardless of his or her legal status in Pakistan."

It said that Pakistani masses were cautioned not to provide employment to illegal aliens or assist such individuals in obtaining employment. "Information about any such illegal alien or the person providing employment to him should be provided to the Ministry of Interior for legal action on the helpline available on the website of the Ministry (UAN 051 111-367-226, HOTLINE 051-9211685," the Ministry statement added.