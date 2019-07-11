No agreed target level for exchange rate: IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) on Thursday said there was no agreed target level for the exchange rate as it was market determined.

The IMF Pakistan, in a tweet, said: "The published Staff Report on Pakistan includes exchange rate assumptions which are not predictions. Under the IMF-supported program there is not agreed target level for the exchange rate , which is market determined."