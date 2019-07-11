No Agreed Target Level For Exchange Rate: IMF
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:26 PM
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said there was no agreed target level for the exchange rate as it was market determined
The IMF Pakistan, in a tweet, said: "The published Staff Report on Pakistan includes exchange rate assumptions which are not predictions. Under the IMF-supported program there is not agreed target level for the exchange rate , which is market determined."