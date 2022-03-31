No agreement with MQM-P regarding new administrative units: Administrator Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that there was no agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding new administrative units.

The Administrator said this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Administrator Karachi should be from Karachi who can work better for the city.

"My party had appointed me to this post. So far I have not received any instruction to resign from. I am performing my duties as per the instructions of the party," he added.