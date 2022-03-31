UrduPoint.com

No Agreement With MQM-P Regarding New Administrative Units: Administrator Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:54 PM

No agreement with MQM-P regarding new administrative units: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that there was no agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding new administrative units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that there was no agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding new administrative units.

The Administrator said this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Administrator Karachi should be from Karachi who can work better for the city.

"My party had appointed me to this post. So far I have not received any instruction to resign from. I am performing my duties as per the instructions of the party," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

AJK PM announces Rs 560 m Ramzan package

AJK PM announces Rs 560 m Ramzan package

45 seconds ago
 Jhang Kabaddi Festival to play a key role in promo ..

Jhang Kabaddi Festival to play a key role in promotion of kabaddi: Punjab Sports ..

46 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister on Gas Payments in Rubles ..

German Economy Minister on Gas Payments in Rubles to Russia: We Will Not Allow B ..

48 seconds ago
 Asma Taj appointed acting principal SIMS Nursing C ..

Asma Taj appointed acting principal SIMS Nursing College

3 minutes ago
 27 professional beggars held

27 professional beggars held

3 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against ex-chairman Ogra

Court adjourns reference against ex-chairman Ogra

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.