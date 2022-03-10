UrduPoint.com

No Allegation Of Corruption Against PM In No-trust Motion: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:44 PM

No allegation of corruption against PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

In a tweet, he said that those who have moved no-trust motion and launched the movement are all corrupt.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister All Opposition

Recent Stories

Women playing pioneering role at NUMS by heading i ..

Women playing pioneering role at NUMS by heading its many departments

34 seconds ago
 Over 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administe ..

Over 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Chinese mainland

35 seconds ago
 DOAM taken various steps to preserve 'Takht-i-Bai' ..

DOAM taken various steps to preserve 'Takht-i-Bai' heritage site

39 seconds ago
 Tractor-trolley hits youth to death

Tractor-trolley hits youth to death

12 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum attracts peo ..

Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum attracts people

12 minutes ago
 70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of ..

70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>