No allegation of corruption against PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

In a tweet, he said that those who have moved no-trust motion and launched the movement are all corrupt.