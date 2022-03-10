No Allegation Of Corruption Against PM In No-trust Motion: Farrukh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:44 PM
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that surprisingly there was no allegation of corruption against the Prime Minister in theno-confidence motion moved by the opposition.
In a tweet, he said that those who have moved no-trust motion and launched the movement are all corrupt.