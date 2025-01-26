No Alternative To Negotiations For Pakistan’s Stability: Qaiser Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that dialogue must prioritize the country’s interests above all else, asserting that there is no alternative to negotiations.
Speaking to a private news channel, she said, “Neither the government, the opposition, nor the people of Pakistan can afford a deadlock in dialogue. PTI should have waited for the government’s written response to their demands.”
He further stressed that negotiations should focus on the well-being of the country and its citizens, rather than being treated as a contest for political victory or defeat.
“Setting aside personal grievances is crucial. For the welfare of the people, we must engage in dialogue with a sense of responsibility,” he added.
Highlighting recent economic improvements, the minister underscored the need for a serious approach to achieve political stability. “The country has made economic progress, but now it’s time to adopt a mature attitude to ensure political stability for long-term benefits,” he added.
