No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 1st, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday remarked that no amendment in the Election Act, 2017 restricted overseas Pakistanis from using their right to vote.

Chief Justice Minallah observed, "Expats have not been deprived of their right to vote either in the former or existing laws,".

The CJ remarked during the hearing of a plea challenging the National Assembly bill revoking the Election Act, 2017 amendments that allowed the overseas Pakistanis to vote in general elections.

Justice Minallah observed that, prima facie, the former government's amendments to the Election Act, 2017 were not in line with the Supreme Court's verdict. However, he said that the new amendments haven't abolished the expats' right to vote.

"Neither of the amendments deprived overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

Only the method of voting has to be decided for expats," the judge said.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

The PTI government had made multiple amendments to the Election Act, 2017, on November 17, 2021, including granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote electronically and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in general elections.

Then adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan had presented the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 to bring about the required amendments in a joint session of Parliament.

On May 26, the PML-N-led coalition government helped pass the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 from the National Assembly, revoking all amendments made by the previous government.