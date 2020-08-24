UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Amnesty For Former PM Nawaz Sharif On Corruption Cases': Says Fawad Ch

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

'No amnesty for former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption cases': says Fawad ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Monday made it clear that his government would not offer any amnesty to any politician such as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accused in corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said that those convicted for corruption would not be allowed to go abroad until they would return back the looted national wealth and face the corruption cases pending in courts.

"All efforts of escape from accountability will go in vain and the looters will be made to return the plundered wealth of this nation," he said.

"Imran Khan's government will not extend the National Reconciliation Ordinance(NRO) to anyone and would not compromise his vision of accountability", he added.

"Nawaz Sharif will have to come back and face the law. If Nawaz Sharif is innocent, why he is running away from the laws and the courts. He should come back to the country and answer the allegations against him," Fawad added.

He said the opposition's threatening to remove PM Imran's government is only to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability but now any attempt to blackmail the government won't be tolerated.

If we stop accountability against all those looters and plunderers, the country will never become self-reliant, he mentioned.

He further explained, Nawaz Sharif had gone to England on medical grounds and the permission was given by the court on human grounds so any political pressure on government on the issue of Nawaz Sharif's health would not be tolerated.

He said that in the recent past Nawaz Sharif has been seen roaming in the streets of London not realizing the fact that he was there on grounds of a medical emergency.

The medical documents presented before the court seemed to be fudged to create an impression that he was seriously ill. However, now he is quite fine and he should returned back to country and faced the corruption charges.

The minister said now the time had come that Nawaz Sharif, who had made fun of the judicial system by misleading the courts, should return home.

If he was innocent then he should come back to face the pending cases, he added.

He said the leaders who worked for the people's welfare and delivered according to their expectations, were remembered forever, while those, who focused on self-interests, were forgotten by history.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Technology Fine London Fawad Chaudhry All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Covid-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures supply ch ..

5 minutes ago

OIC welcomes ceasefire announcement by Libyan Pres ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ukrainian President on In ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Press: Artificial intelligence key to UAE’s ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.