No amount disbursed among Eden Housing affectees yet, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Not a single amount has been disbursed among the allottees/ affecttees of Eden Housing Limited as yet, despite the plea bargain with the owners of the Eden Housing Society.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Saifullah Abro, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said so far, Rs. one billion (Down Payment) out of total plea bargain amount of Rs. 16 billion, has been recovered in compliance of aforesaid Orders of Lahore High Court orders.

As per the terms and conditions of plea bargain, approved by the learned Accountability Court, the remaining plea bargain amount of Rs 15 Billion would be paid in 11 equal quarterly installments.

He said Eden Housing Limited had allegedly cheated 11,880 members and deprived them of hard-earned money amounting to Rs 13 billion.

After completion of NAB investigation, he said a corruption reference was filed in the Accountability Court Lahore against the accused persons including Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Mst. Anjum Amjad, Murtaza Amjad and Mustafa Amjad.

After expiry of accused Dr. Muhammad Amjad, the accused Anjum Amjad submitted application dated 25-04-2022 for entering into plea bargain and offered to pay the entire plea bargain amount of Rs. 16 Billion (13 Billion principal amount + 3 Billion illegal gain) within a period of 3 years, as determined by NAB.

The NAB Chairman, considering facts and circumstance of the case, accepted the plea bargain offer / request of the accused Mst. Anjum Amjad on 27-05-2022 and the same was approved by the learned Accountability Court Lahore on 06-06-2022.