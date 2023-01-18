UrduPoint.com

No Amount Disbursed Among Eden Housing Affectees Yet, Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

No amount disbursed among Eden Housing affectees yet, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Not a single amount has been disbursed among the allottees/ affecttees of Eden Housing Limited as yet, despite the plea bargain with the owners of the Eden Housing Society.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Saifullah Abro, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said so far, Rs. one billion (Down Payment) out of total plea bargain amount of Rs. 16 billion, has been recovered in compliance of aforesaid Orders of Lahore High Court orders.

As per the terms and conditions of plea bargain, approved by the learned Accountability Court, the remaining plea bargain amount of Rs 15 Billion would be paid in 11 equal quarterly installments.

He said Eden Housing Limited had allegedly cheated 11,880 members and deprived them of hard-earned money amounting to Rs 13 billion.

After completion of NAB investigation, he said a corruption reference was filed in the Accountability Court Lahore against the accused persons including Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Mst. Anjum Amjad, Murtaza Amjad and Mustafa Amjad.

After expiry of accused Dr. Muhammad Amjad, the accused Anjum Amjad submitted application dated 25-04-2022 for entering into plea bargain and offered to pay the entire plea bargain amount of Rs. 16 Billion (13 Billion principal amount + 3 Billion illegal gain) within a period of 3 years, as determined by NAB.

The NAB Chairman, considering facts and circumstance of the case, accepted the plea bargain offer / request of the accused Mst. Anjum Amjad on 27-05-2022 and the same was approved by the learned Accountability Court Lahore on 06-06-2022.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Same Money Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

27 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

45 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

56 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.