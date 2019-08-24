No amount of brutality can suppress Kashmiris' resentment against India: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that no amount of oppression and brutality could suppress the resentment of the Kashmiri people against India who wanted freedom at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that no amount of oppression and brutality could suppress the resentment of the Kashmiri people against India who wanted freedom at all costs.

"This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing," the president said on twitter in his comments on a video showing thousands of Kashmir people including men, women and children taken to streets on Friday against the Indian oppression.

"Please re-tweet and let the world know," the president urged his above two million Twitter followers and other countrymen.