UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Amount Of Brutality Can Suppress Kashmiris' Resentment Against India: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:33 PM

No amount of brutality can suppress Kashmiris' resentment against India: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that no amount of oppression and brutality could suppress the resentment of the Kashmiri people against India who wanted freedom at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that no amount of oppression and brutality could suppress the resentment of the Kashmiri people against India who wanted freedom at all costs.

"This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing," the president said on twitter in his comments on a video showing thousands of Kashmir people including men, women and children taken to streets on Friday against the Indian oppression.

"Please re-tweet and let the world know," the president urged his above two million Twitter followers and other countrymen.

Related Topics

India Firing World Twitter Srinagar Women All Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Wire pilferer electrocuted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Growers urged to cultivate approved canola varieti ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed for ..

3 minutes ago

Reforms are being introduced in health sector : Sp ..

3 minutes ago

India wants changing in IOK's demography: Experts

10 minutes ago

Unprecedented lockdown badly affects postal servic ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.