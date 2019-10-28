No anchor barred from expressing his views: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said no anchor had ever been barred from expressing his views and comments.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the anchors had their exclusive shows to discuss anything and everything.

She said : "The advisory has been the reiteration of existing codeof conduct on court orders which needs to be taken care of to avoidconjecturing."