No Anchor Barred From Expressing His Views: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:07 PM

No anchor barred from expressing his views: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said no anchor had ever been barred from expressing his views and comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said no anchor had ever been barred from expressing his views and comments.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the anchors had their exclusive shows to discuss anything and everything.

She said : "The advisory has been the reiteration of existing codeof conduct on court orders which needs to be taken care of to avoidconjecturing."

