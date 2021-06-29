UrduPoint.com
No Annual Examinations For Students From Class Prep-VII; FDE Notifies

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

No annual examinations for students from Class Prep-VII; FDE notifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has notified on Tuesday that there will be no annual examinations for the students from Class Prep to VII and all the students shall be promoted to next respective class.

However 04 formative/classroom assessments per subject of every student must be kept in school record duly verified by respective head of institutions.

Out of the total four assessments (carrying 100 percent marks), each assessment will comprise of 25 percent marks.

This was announced by FDE through a notification issued here titled `Promotion Policy for Class I to VIII for Academic Session 2020-21'.

According to the promotion policy announced for Class VIII, the in house examinations shall be conducted by respective head of institution as per centralized date sheet. Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject shall be 35 percent for this academic year only.

The policy stated that the percentage marks of each subject shall be entered in institutional examinational record and no students shall be retained in previous class whatsoever the result may be.

Students obtained overall 55 percent aggregates in Class VIII examinations shall have unrestricted choice to opt for either Science group or Humanities.

According to the schedule of results 2021-22 (new Academic Session) issued by the FDE, the result of Class VIII should be declared on July 30 or 31, 2021.Summer vacations for students only will be from July 18 to August 01 while commencement of new academic session will be from August 02, 2021.

FDE has further directed the heads of institutions to ensure provision of school leaving certificate to the desiring students (Pre I-VII) with status of promoted to next classes respectively.

All Area Education Officers are advised by FDE to ensure implementation of these instructions in all Islamabad Model Schools/ Colleges of their respective sectors in true letter and spirit.

