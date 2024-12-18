No Any Child To Remain Without Anti Polio Vaccine: DC Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa monitored and paid a surprise visit on Wednesday to Larkana district Tehsels Dokri and Bakrani to make the ongoing anti-polio campaign successful and reviewed the polio eradication drive.
He visited different areas of both Tehsils and got information about the ongoing polio campaign from the polio workers' teams.
He urged the polio workers to play their role in making the campaign successful and go door-to-door and find missing children who are kept away from polio eradication vaccination.
He emphasized that the polio vaccine is necessary for children who are up to 05 years old and it is my responsibility to protect them through this vaccine and save their disability future from this infectious disease forever and parents should fully cooperate with the teams of the health department and polio workers and give their children like Gilan the polio vaccine in any case so that they can be protected from this infectious disease, he said.
He also visited the health centers of the entire district Larkana to get information about the health facilities available to the people of the talukas.
During the visit, officials of health officials briefed him about the facilities available to the people of the talukas.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana instructed the officials to take maximum care of the common and needy people, provide them with all possible facilities and adopt a better attitude towards the patients coming for treatment.
He said that cleanliness should be ensured inside and outside the taluka hospitals and in this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Relevant officials were also present during the visit.
