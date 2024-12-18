Open Menu

No Any Child To Remain Without Anti Polio Vaccine: DC Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

No any child to remain without anti polio vaccine: DC Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa monitored and paid a surprise visit on Wednesday to Larkana district Tehsels Dokri and Bakrani to make the ongoing anti-polio campaign successful and reviewed the polio eradication drive.

He visited different areas of both Tehsils and got information about the ongoing polio campaign from the polio workers' teams.

He urged the polio workers to play their role in making the campaign successful and go door-to-door and find missing children who are kept away from polio eradication vaccination.

He emphasized that the polio vaccine is necessary for children who are up to 05 years old and it is my responsibility to protect them through this vaccine and save their disability future from this infectious disease forever and parents should fully cooperate with the teams of the health department and polio workers and give their children like Gilan the polio vaccine in any case so that they can be protected from this infectious disease, he said.

He also visited the health centers of the entire district Larkana to get information about the health facilities available to the people of the talukas.

During the visit, officials of health officials briefed him about the facilities available to the people of the talukas.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana instructed the officials to take maximum care of the common and needy people, provide them with all possible facilities and adopt a better attitude towards the patients coming for treatment.

He said that cleanliness should be ensured inside and outside the taluka hospitals and in this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated. Relevant officials were also present during the visit.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Larkana Bakrani Dokri All From

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

52 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

1 hour ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

2 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

2 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

12 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan