No Application Received From Maryam Nawaz: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government had not received any application from Maryam Nawaz.

If any application was filed by Maryam Nawaz for facilities the decision on it would be taken in the light of court verdict, she said while talking to a news channel.

Dr Firdous said they did not believe in political revenge. The government would take any decision regarding Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawz on humanitarian grounds, she said adding the opinion of medical board had great importance in that regard.

