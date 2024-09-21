No appointments in Rescue 1122 currently: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Rescue 1122 authorities have warned people urging them to be vigilant and avoid paying any amount to elements that are deceiving public for giving appointment letters of jobs in emergency rescue service.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 has clarified that recruitment of any kind is not underway and all the appointments from grade 1 to 18 would be made through education Testing and Evaluation Authority.

He warned people to refrain from giving money to elements that are misleading and deceiving public by promising them to give appointment letters of jobs in Rescue 1122.