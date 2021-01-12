No approval to Amazon Hotel sans environmental compliances: EPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday said approval of Amazon Hotel a multistorey real estate project would be sanctioned after it would fulfill all environmental compliance to ensure least damage to the environ.

A public hearing of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report of Amazon Hotel was held here presided over by Deputy Director Pak-EPA Dr Mohsina Zubair whereas Imarat Group of Companies (project implementing firm) officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohsina said no construction would be allowed at the project site without compliance of environmental laws.

Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) establishment was must in every development project which should be developed by the Amazon Hotel authorities, green buildings concept adopted by the public buildings should also be incorporated in the project, she added.

The green buildings concept included energy efficient practices and waste treatment that would ensure zero waste and electricity conservation that would reduce pressure on ecology of the Federal capital, she added.

The project implementing body, she said, was directed to share ambient air quality data of the site during pre-construction and post-construction durations as particulate matter was higher in the federal capital to monitor air pollution ratio in the region.

Renowned Human Rights Activists and Social Scientist Tahira Abdullah addressing the public hearing raised the concerns of local masses. She was of the view that the Hotel had a proposed structure of ground plus nine storeys structure which should comply with Earthquake preventing building rules as the federal capital lies in the seismic zone.

She said the implementing authority should also have a dedicated wing to ensure quality of construction material as the project was linked to the future of coming generations.

The Imarat Group of Company representative welcomed the suggestions and concerns raised by the experts, academia and general public related to Amazon Hotel.

He urged the participants to share their recommendations and queries in written so that it would be raised for the higher management of the firm to incorporate all in the EIA Report.

He went on to mention that Pak-EPA would be approached for the no objection certificate once all queries would be addressed as the firm was a law abiding entity.