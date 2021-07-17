No arrest be made in every case after amendments in police rules: Advisor to CM Sindh

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Government had taken an important decision in the legislation under which arrests would no longer be made in every case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh Government had taken an important decision in the legislation under which arrests would no longer be made in every case.

It was revealed in the statement issued here on Saturday.

The Sindh government, he said, has decided to make amendments in the police rules which have been approved in the Sindh cabinet meeting after drafting the amendments in the police rules. He also said that this was a legal step in the criminal justice system of Pakistan under which, the accused was arrested as soon as the FIR was registered but now, no arrest would be made till the guilt had been proved.

Murtaza Wahab further said that after the FIR, many innocent people were arrested and such arrests increase the burden on the jails and judiciary and now the Sindh government has decided to amend the law realizing this matter following consultation with police officials and legal experts.

He added that the purpose of this amendment was to register the name in the FIR and it was not necessary to arrest the nominee. For the arrest of the accused, the investigating police officer must make an arrest based on the evidence, he said and added that on the basis of any evidence, the accused could be arrested as in some cases the investigating officer would be able to arrest the accused after the approval of his superior officer. He said, the decision to arrest the accused will be taken after the investigation of the case.

"The powers of the police regarding arrests have been amended so that the amendment to Police Rule 26 can discourage and prevent unnecessary arrests to reduce the number of under trial prisoners in jails, he expressed.

This is a very positive amendment and an important milestone which will provide real justice to the people and reduce the undue burden on the citizens, prisons and judiciary", he concluded.